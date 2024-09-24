OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Shares Down 3.9%

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.39 and last traded at $46.43. Approximately 227,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 979,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on OMF. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Get OneMain alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OMF

OneMain Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.78.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. OneMain had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 81.09%.

Insider Activity

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $694,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,560,546.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,300 shares of company stock worth $1,534,275. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 43.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 46.1% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.