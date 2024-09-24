Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Free Report) were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.60 and last traded at $46.53. Approximately 854,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,286,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.69.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day moving average is $44.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COPX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,476,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,663,000 after acquiring an additional 22,247 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 92.6% in the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,042,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,215,000 after purchasing an additional 501,120 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 362.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,966,000 after purchasing an additional 688,987 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,914,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 684,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

