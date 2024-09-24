Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Trading 14.3% Higher

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.32. 157,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 171,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Midnight Sun Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 38.15 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.34.

About Midnight Sun Mining

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

