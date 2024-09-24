SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,367,542 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 2,618,422 shares.The stock last traded at $26.17 and had previously closed at $26.19.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPAB. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 203,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 112,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 382,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

