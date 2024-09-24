Goldfinch (GFI) One Day Volume Hits $974,368.23

Goldfinch (GFI) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 24th. Goldfinch has a market cap of $195.66 million and approximately $974,368.23 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldfinch token can now be bought for approximately $2.36 or 0.00003689 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Goldfinch has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000070 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.32 or 0.00267909 BTC.
Goldfinch Profile
Goldfinch’s launch date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,932,328 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.
Goldfinch Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldfinch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.
