Nano Price Up 10.6% Over Last Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00001459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $124.29 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,947.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.92 or 0.00540937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00008682 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.45 or 0.00103911 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.54 or 0.00263566 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00029972 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00035675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00076497 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.