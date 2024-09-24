Kusama (KSM) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $325.92 Million

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. Kusama has a total market cap of $325.92 million and approximately $12.16 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for $21.02 or 0.00032875 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kusama Profile

Kusama was first traded on July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 15,503,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,502,990 coins. The official message board for Kusama is guide.kusama.network/docs/community. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kusama is https://reddit.com/r/kusama and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network.

Kusama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama (KSM) is an experimental blockchain network designed to facilitate rapid innovation and testing of new blockchain projects before they are deployed on Polkadot. It uses a similar codebase and infrastructure as Polkadot, allowing developers to experiment with fewer constraints. The KSM token is essential for network operations, including staking, governance, and bonding for parachain creation. Founded by Gavin Wood, Kusama serves as a crucial testing ground for the broader Polkadot ecosystem.”

