Theta Fuel Achieves Market Capitalization of $443.79 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $443.79 million and $8.09 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0663 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00043040 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00014275 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,691,149,247 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

