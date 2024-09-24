Mantle 24 Hour Volume Tops $85.97 Million (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Mantle token can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00000985 BTC on exchanges. Mantle has a total market capitalization of $2.06 billion and $85.97 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mantle has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,266,841,707 tokens. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,266,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.62163232 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $89,380,053.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

