Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2024

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UNGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.85.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHE.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance

CHE.UN stock traded up C$0.25 on Tuesday, reaching C$10.75. 251,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,709. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$7.60 and a twelve month high of C$10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.16. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

