Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,925 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,937 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 15,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $262.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.47.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

