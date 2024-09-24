Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 825,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,056 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $170,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,321,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 200,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,301,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,058,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRL. TD Cowen cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.55.

Shares of CRL opened at $203.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.05. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 14.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

