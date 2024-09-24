Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 28,262 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28,262 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,093,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,109 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,316,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 642.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $331,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,683 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $773,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,049 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,748,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIS opened at $84.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $85.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

