Distillate Capital Partners LLC Invests $16.72 Million in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 221,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,716,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $84.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.36 and its 200 day moving average is $75.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $85.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

