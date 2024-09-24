Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $10,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $219,537,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10,902.9% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,110,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,536 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 980.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,785,000 after purchasing an additional 621,336 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 309.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 643,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,483,000 after purchasing an additional 486,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 64.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after purchasing an additional 241,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $164.21 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $139.32 and a 52-week high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.73.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.69.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

