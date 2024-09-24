DRW Securities LLC Has $529,000 Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

DRW Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,369 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,342,742,000 after buying an additional 11,134,363 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $344,354,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $217,004,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 198.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,207,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,543,000 after buying an additional 2,133,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,452,363,000 after buying an additional 1,728,782 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR opened at $132.58 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.21 and a 200-day moving average of $108.15. The stock has a market cap of $117.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.27.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

