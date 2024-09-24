EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $771,000 Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,078 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $127.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.55 and its 200 day moving average is $126.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.89.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

