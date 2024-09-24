Marshall Wace LLP Has $369.95 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 76,617.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,904,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,897,255 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises approximately 0.5% of Marshall Wace LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.43% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $369,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,264,109,000 after buying an additional 19,759,754 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139,174 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186,198 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,565.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,078,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,916 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,583.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,043,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $315,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954,696 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMG. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $58.29 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.25. The company has a market cap of $80.05 billion, a PE ratio of 62.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,589 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

