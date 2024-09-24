Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Acquired by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,798 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Builders FirstSource worth $38,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLDR. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (down from $205.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $193.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.00.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,650,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $195.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.06. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.24 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

