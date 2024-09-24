Samlyn Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 134,871 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 134,871 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,374,000. Samlyn Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Autodesk at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 49,429 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 42.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 840,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $208,081,000 after purchasing an additional 249,240 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 29.6% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,916,693.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $136,499.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,046,302. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $268.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The company has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.57.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.17.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

