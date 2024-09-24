Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 3,608,158 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 115.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,720,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,608,158 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises approximately 0.7% of Marshall Wace LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $517,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,236,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $406,112,000 after purchasing an additional 62,102 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.4% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.3% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,056,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 57.0% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 389,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,986,000 after acquiring an additional 141,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.8% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 881,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.65.

BSX stock opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $84.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.59, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $539,785.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,877. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

