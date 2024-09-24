Vertcoin (VTC) Price Tops $0.0618

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 24th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $20,594.34 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0618 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,947.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.92 or 0.00540937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00008682 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.45 or 0.00103911 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.54 or 0.00263566 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00029972 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00035675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00076497 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,333,372 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

