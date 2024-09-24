UMA Price Tops $2.39 on Exchanges (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last week, UMA has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. UMA has a market capitalization of $197.07 million and approximately $20.85 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA token can currently be purchased for $2.39 or 0.00003730 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UMA alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000070 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.32 or 0.00267909 BTC.

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 120,998,491 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,625,734 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.