ReddCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $19.70 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 63.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $19.70 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00008682 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.45 or 0.00103911 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010792 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000097 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

