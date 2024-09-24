Compound Achieves Market Capitalization of $434.29 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $49.45 or 0.00077322 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $434.29 million and approximately $32.37 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00019545 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007025 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 63.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,573.99 or 0.39992089 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,783,054 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,783,043.77476507 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 49.72293054 USD and is up 2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 523 active market(s) with $31,838,496.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

