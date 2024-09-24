aelf Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.10 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One aelf coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000622 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. aelf has a market cap of $291.81 million and approximately $8.10 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000606 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000325 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 733,089,816 coins. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is blog.aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.