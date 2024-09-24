The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock Position Decreased by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY decreased its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. The Ensign Group comprises 2.0% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.62% of The Ensign Group worth $43,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $65,050,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,884 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The Ensign Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 14,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Macquarie began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $151.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $154.93.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Barry Port sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Barry Port sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $283,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,303.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,039. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

