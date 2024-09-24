Point72 DIFC Ltd Purchases 6,993 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1,165.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,894 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,925,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $447.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $419.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.25. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $448.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.17.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

