General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of General Mills by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in General Mills by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS opened at $74.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.63. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. General Mills’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.68%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

