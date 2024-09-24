Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Invests $5.49 Million in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 61,356 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,000. Wynn Resorts comprises 1.3% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 999.0% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 400,911 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,985,000 after purchasing an additional 364,432 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,345,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $120,386,000 after acquiring an additional 303,033 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 6,720.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 257,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $23,050,000 after acquiring an additional 253,761 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,125,718 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $115,082,000 after acquiring an additional 204,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,028,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,127,456,000 after acquiring an additional 166,594 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $208,634.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,894.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.6 %

WYNN opened at $80.21 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $110.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.45.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 53.84% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WYNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $121.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.73.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

