Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 75 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 82.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.85.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $177.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.85 and a 200 day moving average of $153.83. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $180.63.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $60,786.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,184.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $1,720,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,491.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $60,786.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,414 shares in the company, valued at $502,184.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,699 shares of company stock worth $5,115,349 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

