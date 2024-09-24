Xponance Inc. Reduces Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $7,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 30,012 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CDW by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,541,000 after buying an additional 55,239 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,940,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CDW by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 374,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,132,000 after buying an additional 10,183 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $854,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CDW opened at $224.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.68. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $185.04 and a 52 week high of $263.37.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 62.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CDW news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,090,530. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

