Interval Partners LP Takes $1.88 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 94,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 165,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.3% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.77. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $22.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891 over the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

