Resources Management Corp CT ADV Buys 3,376 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $300,594,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Waste Management by 44.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,226,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,466 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $193,955,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 20,402.6% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 868,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,196,000 after acquiring an additional 863,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Waste Management by 85.6% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,561,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,234,000 after acquiring an additional 720,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $207.13 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.70.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Several research firms recently commented on WM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

