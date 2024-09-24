Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Crow s Nest Holdings LP’s 5th Largest Position

Crow s Nest Holdings LP lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 280,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 280,000 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 11.5% of Crow s Nest Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Crow s Nest Holdings LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $51,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,667 shares of company stock valued at $33,964,256 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $163.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.46 and a 1-year high of $193.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.46.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

