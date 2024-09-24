Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $72,488,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Amgen by 6.2% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $25,706,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 4.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 119,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Amgen by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,295,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $414,813,000 after purchasing an additional 73,041 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Argus increased their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.28.

Amgen Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $335.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.70 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $329.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.47.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

