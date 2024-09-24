CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $10.01 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77,817 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $98.67 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $101.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

