Westwood Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Westwood Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,708 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,171,516,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,778.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $641,221,000 after buying an additional 3,047,947 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after buying an additional 1,909,025 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $997,210,000 after buying an additional 1,519,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $165.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.68 and a 200 day moving average of $182.19. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.67.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

