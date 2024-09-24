CreativeOne Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,274 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $98.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.04 and its 200 day moving average is $86.79. The stock has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.