iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Position Increased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,884 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $20,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

EFG stock opened at $105.43 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.98.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

