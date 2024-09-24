Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 390,265 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 103% compared to the average volume of 192,063 call options.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.38. 26,847,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,534,189. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.26. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $45.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DDFG Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 74,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

