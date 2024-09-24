Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.10 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its position in Tesla by 347.7% during the second quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 4,818,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764,300 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 21,816.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,102,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,361 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2,101.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.60.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $250.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $271.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

