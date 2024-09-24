Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 1.4% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ITW opened at $256.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.50 and a one year high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.22.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

