Komodo 1-Day Volume Tops $1.80 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $35.40 million and $1.80 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00045815 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00036798 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00013137 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000278 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,461,428 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

