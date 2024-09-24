WOO Network (WOO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $336.26 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One WOO Network token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular exchanges. WOO Network has a market cap of $336.26 million and approximately $14.26 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000069 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.24 or 0.00268613 BTC.

About WOO Network

WOO Network launched on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,225,501,669 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,824,288,363 tokens. The official message board for WOO Network is woo.org/blog/en. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @_woo_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network (WOO) is a deep liquidity network connecting traders, exchanges, institutions, and DeFi platforms. It offers products like WOO X, a zero-fee trading platform, WOOFi, a multi-chain bridge between CeFi and DeFi, and WOOFi DEX, an on-chain order book exchange. The WOO token is the native utility token, providing fee discounts, yield opportunities, and other benefits. Developed by Kronos Research, WOO Network aims to democratize liquidity access. Staking WOO unlocks benefits such as zero-fee trading, referral bonuses, and priority access to new projects. The token can be bridged across multiple blockchains.”

