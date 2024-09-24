Reginald(Reg) Weine Purchases 100,000 Shares of Bubs Australia Limited (ASX:BUB) Stock

Bubs Australia Limited (ASX:BUB – Get Free Report) insider Reginald(Reg) Weine purchased 100,000 shares of Bubs Australia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,000.00 ($8,219.18).

Reginald(Reg) Weine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 2nd, Reginald(Reg) Weine purchased 1,000,000 shares of Bubs Australia stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$125,000.00 ($85,616.44).

On Wednesday, June 26th, Reginald(Reg) Weine purchased 50,000 shares of Bubs Australia stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,250.00 ($4,280.82).

Bubs Australia Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.09.

About Bubs Australia

Bubs Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of various infant nutrition products in Australia, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers organic baby food, goat milk infant formula, cow's milk, adult goat milk powder, and fresh dairy products, as well as plant based baby food pouches, cereals and porridges, rusks, and snacks under the Bubs brand.

