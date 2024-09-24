Xponance Inc. Has $10.51 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,401 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $10,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 5.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in AON by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $348.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $353.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $331.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.58.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.16%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AON. Barclays started coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.27.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

