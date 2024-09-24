Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $254.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.24. The company has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $255.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ecolab from $260.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ecolab

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,446.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,446.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,041 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.