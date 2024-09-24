Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,099 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Steph & Co. grew its stake in CVS Health by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,084,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $86,480,000 after buying an additional 16,840 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in CVS Health by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 624,817 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,336,000 after buying an additional 58,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,116,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $57.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.53. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.