U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,825 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $31,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.18.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $47.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

